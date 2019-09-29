Youth sports complex proposed for sales tax programs

Local supporters are working to finalize plans for an indoor youth sports complex that could be placed on city property near Days Inn at Northwest Ferris and Northwest 2nd Street.

The $13 million proposal, which still is in the development stage, was one of the first projects suggested in early August when the City Council began hearing public discussion on a plan to extend two sales tax programs. Extending the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and the 2016 Capital Improvements Program beyond their Dec. 31, 2025, expiration dates would provide additional revenue that could be used for new projects, said Mayor Stan Booker, who has been guiding the discussions.

Among those projects is one brought by three Lawtonians who have spent their own time to investigate similar complexes operated by the Plano Sports Association in Texas. The idea: build an indoor youth sports complex to serve youths in Lawton and surrounding communities, while providing a venue for sports tournaments.

Brian Henry, one of the three local men who have been doing the footwork on the idea, said the concept envisions creation of a non-profit entity to operate that sports complex, which will free the City of Lawton from the work its Parks and Recreation Department now does to support youth sports — from providing the sports teams, officials and materials, to maintaining the athletic facilities where sports are played.

Henry, Hossein Moini and Albert Johnson Jr. said their concept is based on the idea the facility will be self-supporting, meaning the revenue it generates (from youth sports registrations, for example) will be what funds operations.

The idea is based on one used in Murphy, Texas, where the community built an 85,000-square-foot indoor youth sports complex in 2015. Murphy’s facility is one of three operated by the Plano Sports Authority, and provides indoor venues for basketball, volleyball and soccer, with the ability to convert those courts for use by table tennis, cheerleading, golf and martial arts, among other activities.