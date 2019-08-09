You are here

Home » News » Local » Women's summit speaker focuses on fun, finance

Women's summit speaker focuses on fun, finance

Sun, 09/08/2019 - 11:11pm William Carroll

The keynote speaker for Wednesday’s inaugural Oklahoma Women’s Business Summit said she wants everyone who attends the event to leave with something they can sink their teeth into.

The keynote speaker, Robbie Gilbert with Great Plains Investment Professionals, Inc. of Elk City, said she wants participants to have fun and leave the event with a smile on their faces.

Gilbert said her program is what she calls money, motivation, fun and finance.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620