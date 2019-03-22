Women who believe can make changes happen

Women who believe they can be instruments of change can make change happen.

That was the message Col. Janice K. Chen imparted at Fort Sill’s observance of Women’s History Month on Thursday, and, as director of the forward-thinking Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate (CDID), she ought to know.

Hosts of the luncheon were 434th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade and the Installation Equal Opportunity Office. In introducing the guest speaker, 434th FA Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Donald Harding noted that Chen is well-known throughout Fort Sill as a battle-tested warfighter, having previously commanded 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade here from August 2016 to May 2018.

“She is a combat multiplier to any organization,” Harding said.

Chen opened with this year’s theme for Women’s History Month, “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence.”

“What this really means, and what this really speaks to, is being champions of change,” the colonel said.

“Now, change is something the military knows quite well. For us, change is the only thing we know. It’s very constant, through numerous deployments, (permanent changes of station), changes of command, leaders, different wars and different weapon systems.

“Today we recognize the changes that women have brought forth into society. But it is also important to recognize that while change affects all of us, we too can effect change.

“The following is just a small sample of notable accomplishments by women throughout history. Since the 1890s, 51 women have won Nobel Prizes in all categories. Among them were 17 Nobel Peace Prize winners, to include Mother Teresa. Fourteen women have been recognized for literature, to include Pearl S. Buck, the author of The Good Earth. Twelve were recognized for accomplishments in physiology and medicine. Among them was Elizabeth Blackburn for her discovery of chromosomal protection by telomeres and telomerase.