Women wanted for alleged roles in Aug. 22 murder of Lawton man

Two women are wanted for their alleged roles in the Aug. 22 killing of a Lawton man.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Candace Nikkole Navarro, 29, of Lawton; and Maya Solis, 30, of Elgin. Records indicate that Navarro is wanted for a count of child neglect and Solis is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Navarro is accused of failing to protect her 12-year-old child from exposure to the use of drugs and violence. It is punishable by up to life in prison.

The charge stems from the shooting death of Michael Hyde, 33, of Lawton, while he was at her apartment on Aug. 22. Arrieus Adonte Sentrall Sims Jr., 32, of Lawton, has been charged with felony charges of second-degree murder and two counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Due to Sims’ prior convictions, the murder charge is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison.

Sims is accused of being high on methamphetamines and shooting Michael Hyde Aug. 22 with a revolver after loading a round, spinning the cylinder, pulling the trigger and pointing it at the man. When the first time failed, another spin led to Hyde’s death, according to investigators.

Navarro’s affidavit noted that the shooting happened at her apartment at 6921 W. Gore. About three hours after the shooting, police found her in the SUV that Sims left the scene in.