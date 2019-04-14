Women That Vote plans events to mark anniversary

Members of WOMEN that VOTE! are planning two events to mark the anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage movement.

The organization, created by local women last year to empower and encourage women to vote and participate in government, has planned a movie night May 4 for the screening of “Suffragette,” and also will march as “99 Women Strong” in Lawton’s Armed Forces Day Parade on May 18. Both events are planned to focus attention on what it took for women to win the right to vote, said WOMEN that VOTE! event coordinator Barbara Curry.

“Suffragette” is described as an inspiring, unforgettable, powerful docudrama about women who were willing to lose everything in their fight for equality (a suffragette is defined as a woman seeking the right to vote through organized protest). The movie will be part of an evening of activities keyed around women and voting, Curry said, explaining that a historian who is a student at Cameron University will be on hand to talk about the suffrage movement and what it meant for Lawton and Oklahoma. Residents must be at least age 21 to attend, and finger foods and a cash bar will be available.

The movie event also will be the kickoff for a fundraiser for Future Women That Vote, a program that Curry said will focus on fifth grade girls. Planned for June and July, 20 girls will participate in workshops that will show how local and state government works.