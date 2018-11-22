Woman kicks and spits with cops outside police station

Things turned violent when police arrested a woman Tuesday morning who’d been placing items near the inmate release door.

LPD Officer Jesse Alverson reported officers near the station, 10 SW 4th, being called at 5:30 a.m. after a “suspicious female” standing on the east side of the station where inmates are released and it appeared she was “placing items by the door.” Six officers responded and made contact with the woman who first “was very standoffish,” he said.

The woman’s complexion towards officers turned and she began to yell at them as soon as she was spoken to, the report states. The woman’s information was run through dispatch and a breaking and entering warrant was confirmed. Alverson said that the attempt to arrest her took a violent turn.