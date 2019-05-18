Woman files ‘revenge porn’ complaint

Police are looking into an allegation of revenge porn after a woman filed a complaint against her ex-boyfriend.

Lawton Police Officer Kendra Denig reported that the woman contacted the department May 11 on the complaint of “non-consensual dissemination of sexual images” — often characterized as “revenge porn.”

The woman said that a video made for personal use by her and her ex-boyfriend following a sexual engagement wasn’t to be shown to anyone else. It would end up being seen by many.

According to the report, the woman found out her ex had posted the video to Instagram. She also learned that another woman had sent the video to another of her ex-boyfriends. He, in turn, posted the video to Facebook.