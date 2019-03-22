Woman claims ex-boyfriend committed ‘revenge porn’

A woman told police her ex-boyfriend sent private videos to her friends and family without permission.

The woman told police that her ex-boyfriend had used Facebook messages to send videos of her and him having sex to her mother, several co-workers and a different ex-boyfriend, the report states. She said she is unsure who else received the video.

The video was made by the then-couple for their own private use and, the woman said, not for others to see.

Called a “revenge porn” type of crime, it is the charge of sharing sexually explicit photos or other material depicting someone to get back at an ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend.

Oklahoma is part of a group of 43 states — plus the District of Columbia — to have a revenge porn law.