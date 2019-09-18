Woman charged with using her truck as a weapon at parking lot

A lot of bad decisions are made leaving the parking lot of clubs around closing time.

Charges against a 52-year-old Lawton woman allege that a decision to return to the club parking lot can lead to equally bad consequences.

Melissa Parrish made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as counts of leaving the scene of an accident and eluding police, court records indicate.

Lawton police responded around 2:45 a.m. Saturday to the parking lot of C.W. Scooters, 7700 W. Lee, regarding a white Ford pickup that had run into parked cars in the lot. While en route, Officer Kolton Jones said he was advised that shots had been fired and someone had been run over.

Witnesses told police Parish, who was driving the truck, entered the parking lot and struck almost a dozen vehicles. According to the incident report, one man tried to shoot the tires out of the truck to prevent it from hitting anyone. This backfired when she allegedly turned the truck toward the man. He, in turn, tried to shoot the engine block but the truck kept on coming and struck him in the left arm, Jones said. The man received a few scrapes but wasn’t seriously injured.