Woman attacks employees at school

A woman was arrested Monday after police said she was attacking employees at Pat Henry Elementary School.

Officers were called around 1:45 p.m. to the school, 1401 NW Bessie, on the report of a disturbance. Lawton Police Lt. Thomas Bailey reported the woman was attacking employees while school was in session and that she was attempting to enter the school after it was locked down by officials.

Bailey found the woman walking “very fast” on the school’s south side and a male walking away from her at a fast clip. When told to stop screaming the woman continued yelling and told the officer to get away from her, according to the report. Bailey grabbed the woman by the arms and put her against his patrol unit and he told her she was under arrest for disorderly conduct. She refused to cooperate, pulled and pushed against and kicked at the officer and tried to get away.