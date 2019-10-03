Woman arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the face

Police arrested a woman for stabbing her boyfriend in the face Wednesday afternoon.

LPD Officer Gerardo Vallejo was called around 4:20 p.m. to 1502 SW McKinley on the report of the stabbing and found the man suffering a stab wound to his right cheek and the right bicep of his arm. He told Vallejo “my girlfriend stabbed me,” the report states. The knife was found covered in blood and lying in the field in front of 1501 SW McKinley.

The man said he’d been arguing with his on again, off again girlfriend and when he tried to leave, she stabbed him twice in front of 1609 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow, according to the report. He said he was able to get the knife away from her and went to the McKinley address and called for an ambulance. He told Vallejo his girlfriend is known to always carry and knife on her and said she’d told him “she was going to kill him.”