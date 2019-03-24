Woman arrested for rifling through cars at mall

A woman claiming to be on her way to “put money on the books” for her locked up brother joined him in jail after she was caught stealing from cars parked at Central Mall.

Lawton Police Officer Colin Book reported officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to the mall, 200 SW C, in regard to a woman breaking into vehicles. A witness was there and pointed to the woman walking westbound away from the mall to the Comanche County Detention Center and an officer stopped her, the report states.

When asked where she was going, she responded: “I’m going to put some money on the books for my brother,” the report states.