Wind, cold don’t stop Holi festival at Cameron

As it traditionally is, the annual celebration of Holi, the traditional Hindu festival, was a lively, colorful affair, even if temperatures in the 40s kept the water balloons at home.

The Cameron University Nepalese Association (CUNA) holds a Holi festival each year. Holi, which was officially from March 20-21 this year, is often referred to as “the festival of love” or “festival of spring”. However, the most common nickname is “the festival of color”, with people normally celebrating by throwing colored corn starch or powders in the air. Suman Rupahketi said it is mostly a celebration of love and life.

“It’s just meant to spread love, celebrate friendships and have fun,” Rupahketi said.

In the past, CUNA has celebrated with traditional colors and water balloons. However, temperatures Saturday meant students had to settle for just one of the two as they gathered out on Shepler Lawn.

“Last year, we had water and a big speaker with music and we had more than 25 people maybe,” CUNA secretary Prasanna Sharma said. “Today, I think we had about 15 people.”