Western District Missionary Baptist Association conference comes to Lawton

Beginning Monday, hundreds will assemble in Lawton for the 124th Oklahoma Western District Missionary Baptist Association and Congress of Christian Education, held Monday through Thursday at Union Baptist Church, 1601 Charles Whitlow Ave.

Western District Missionary Baptist Association is comprised of 16 Missionary Baptist churches in western Oklahoma, all members of the Oklahoma Missionary Baptist State Convention. Five of the district churches are in Lawton.

It starts Monday with Congress classes at 5 p.m. and will continue with more classes at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon, the Ministers and Ministers’ Wives Conference will begin at 2 p.m. The District Fellowship Dinner will be held Tuesday evening at Union Baptist. Dress code is casual and cost is $10 per person.