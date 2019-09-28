Welcome, citizens

On Friday evening in Elmer Thomas Park, 26-six-year-old Ji Hae An achieved a goal she’s been working towards for 18 years: she became an American citizen.

“I feel now like a real soldier,” said An, a specialist in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Sill.

In her dress blues, face beaming, An took the United States’ Oath of Allegiance alongside six other new American citizens, from Germany, Mexico, Nigeria, and Guyana.

The naturalization ceremony was part of the opening ceremony of the 40th International Festival, which also included the annual Parade of Nations and welcomes from Mayor Stan Booker and new Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Chief of Staff Col. Tony Lugo.

Though An’s family lives in New York and they weren’t able to be present for the ceremony, she said she planned to call them as soon as she could to tell them the good news. An’s parents are not U.S. citizens, and she said this day was as much for them as it was for her.

“It means everything,” a proud An said, adding that she hoped to one day serve her new country as a United Nations representative.

Nearby, Adesola Osobu also celebrated his new identity as a U.S. citizen, though he said after more than seven years working towards this day, it still hadn’t quite sunk in he’d officially become an American.