Wednesday morning shooting under investigation

Lawton police are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting.

Officers were called around 12:05 a.m. to the 2600 block Southwest E Avenue on the report of a shooting. They arrived and found the victim who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. The man drove himself to a local hospital for treatment.

“Details of what caused the shooting are unknown at this time,” he said. The suspect is unknown at this time.

The shooting follows on the heels of a Saturday morning shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead, another man injured and a woman jailed.

Christopher Alexander Pugh was killed from “multiple gunshot wounds,” the state Medical Examiner’s Office stated. The manner of death is ruled a homicide, the city’s fifth this year.

Pugh and another man were found shortly after 2:30 a.m. by police suffering from gunshot wounds outside the K9 Motorcycle Club’s bar, 1906 W. Lee. The other man received a wound to his leg and was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Pugh was found dead on the pavement.