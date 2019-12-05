Weather can’t dampen Crawds ‘n Rods

ELGIN — Hundreds of people parked their cars wherever they could find space — and a non-muddy spot — and followed the smell of approximately 4,000 pounds of boiling crawfish Saturday at the 16th annual Crawds ‘n Rods in Elgin.

While rain late Friday and constant cloud cover made for strange weather for Mother’s Day weekend, the turnout was still strong as locals and out-of-towners gathered for a day of cars, games, music and lots of crustaceans.

The event was started when two men looked at events like the Apache Rattlesnake Festival and Watermelon Festival in Rush Springs and decided Elgin needed a calling card, a unique event of its own. The idea of a car show was combined with that of a crawfish boil, and 16 years on, Crawds ‘n Rods is among the most highly-attended events in Elgin. Even with the damp and cold weather, Anthony “Flip” DeFilippo, one of the main organizers of the event, said he was pleased with the turnout.

“It’s been pretty awesome. The weather kind of messed us up, but it’s panned out,” DeFilippo said.

DeFilippo said the car show differs from other such events because of the inclusiveness. From classic hot rods to modern pickup trucks and everything in between, the event gives just about anyone with a vehicle a chance to be part of it if they so choose.