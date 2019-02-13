You are here

Warrant yields almost 20 pounds of pot

Wed, 02/13/2019 - 4:04am Staff

Police executing a search warrant Friday yielded a large amount of pot and cash.

LPD Detective Jeffrey McCoy reported the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant Friday shortly before 9:30 a.m. at 805 NE Carver. Once inside, several items of drug paraphernalia including digital scales, plastic baggies and a grinder were recovered, as were 522 grams of marijuana (almost 18½ ounces) and $74,000 in cash, the report states.

