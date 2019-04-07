Warrant issued for Lawton man accused of April wreck that killed his wife

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a 43-year-old Lawton man accused of manslaughter in an April wreck into a house that resulted in his wife’s death.

The Comanche County District Court issued the warrant for the arrest of Stoney Allen Snider for a felony count of first-degree manslaughter as well as a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain insurance or security, records indicate. He faces no less than 4 years in prison if convicted.

According to the charge, Snider was driving a Dodge pickup that collided with other vehicles and then crashed into a home at 4216 E. Lee on April 10, killing his passenger Nancy Snider “as a direct and proximate result of the unlawful acts of said defendant as aforesaid certain mortal wound the said Nancy Snider did then and there languish and die.”

Police and first responders were called shortly after 11:45 a.m. to the scene of the crash west of Southeast 45th Street and Lee Boulevard. According to the warrant affidavit, Snider was driving southbound on Southeast 45th Street when he had a seizure, causing him to swerve all over the roadway, striking two vehicles before continuing into a tree and then the home.