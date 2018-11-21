Warrant issued for accused fleet-footed felony

A Marlow man with multiple arrest warrants in Comanche County is wanted for another after, investigators say, he fled on foot following a stolen vehicle crash.

An arrest warrant for Terrence Neal Turner Jr., 44, was issued in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of escape from arrest/detention after former conviction of a felony, as well as possession of a stolen vehicle, court records indicate.

The warrant stems from a Nov. 1 incident where the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was investigating a hit and run accident at the intersection of Northeast 225th Street and King Road. Trooper Jacob Dickinson said he arrived to find a tan Ford passenger car “haphazardly crashed into the embankment of the creek” and two males were standing on a wrecker-type truck.