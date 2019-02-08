Ware on C reputation continues to grow

The sweltering heat might have kept some people away from Thursday’s Ware on C, with temperatures still as high as 99 just after it started.

But even if attendance numbers weren’t as high as they were in the past, the event is still thriving in numbers and in recognition.

After skipping July, in part because of heat and in part because the first Thursday of the month would have been July 4th, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce brought back Ware on C this week. And while other Ware on C events might have had more attendees, none had more vendors.

An event-high 38 vendors participated Thursday, Chamber President and CEO Brenda Spencer-Ragland said. Many of the vendors were first-time participants, wanting to get involved in the community, as well as spread awareness about their business or cause.

Tom Brown had been to Ware on C before, and saw it as a unique opportunity for these organizations to interact with the public. It was why, for Thursday, he got a booth for the Southwest Oklahoma Coordinated Community Response Team (CCRT). The CCRT helps advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Created in 2018, the Southwest Branch is dedicated to spreading awareness and lending a hand to those who have been victims of those types of crimes.