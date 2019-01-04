Voters to go to polls today for school board, municipal seats

Voters across Southwest Oklahoma have many decisions ahead of them when they go to the polls today.

School board and municipal positions will be on the ballots for many area communities. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., or whenever the last person in line has had a chance to vote.

In addition to voting who will fill the Ward 2 councilmember seat, City of Altus voters will, once again, be asked to decide on another town charter change.