Volunteers, organizations give back to community

Whether it was organizing book closets or painting new hopscotch patterns on a playground blacktop, volunteers and local organizations gave back to the community on Friday as part of the United Way’s annual Day of Caring.

The Day of Caring has long been a tradition among Lawton United Way partners, and other businesses and individuals have gotten involved along the way. That contagious desire to help was on display at the McMahon Park skate park Friday morning. Volunteers from Young Professionals of Lawton, along with several students in Cameron University’s PLUS program, were there to paint the metal ramps. Meanwhile, with Lawton Public Schools having the day off, several teens gathered for a mid-morning skate session. Patience Davis, 16, said she and her friends saw the painting going on and “asked if I could help.” Frank Myers of Young Professionals Lawton said yes, and said he was grateful for the unexpected help.

“Thank goodness they were (at the park), because they can get up at the top of the ramps easier than I can,” Myers said.

As students in the PLUS Program at Cameron, Joseph Morgan and Deshawn Becton are expected to do some sort of community service. Becton said he hopes something as simple as a new coat of paint on the ramps will “make people want to come back” to the park. Morgan added that while the aesthetics are nice, restoration projects also show a sense of community pride.

“Symbolically, it shows we still care about this place,” Morgan said.