Vigil Tuesday set to break the silence regarding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Through prayer and candlelight, the memory of not just one Comanche woman, but all the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, will be illuminated through a vigil.

The vigil for Angela “Sam” Maynahonah is scheduled for what would have been her 48th birthday. The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Shepler Park, Southwest 4th Street and Gore Boulevard.

Special music will be provided by Travis Komahcheet and there will be speakers. Refreshments provided. Bring your chairs, signs, prayers, cedar and sage and pray there are “no more stolen sisters,” according to Gen Hadley of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women of Oklahoma, Southwest Chapter (MMIW-OK-SWC), one of the event’s hosts. Com-Unity, Eho Tushka Chikasha and Intertribal Visions are co-hosting.

By shining a light on Maynahonah’s case on the woman’s 48th birthday, Hadley hopes it leads to closure and justice for her family. In one story, an introduction to countless others is made.

Maynahonah, a Comanche tribal member, was last seen at Glen’s Lounge in Lawton in early 2012. Weeks late on March 29, 2012, her body was found in heavy brush under a bridge in Fox, about 65 miles southeast of Lawton in Carter County.