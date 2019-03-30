Vietnam War veterans remembered at ceremony

Duty. Honor. Country.

Those three words from Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s final speech served as speaker Ken Sue Doerfel’s theme when she addressed the crowd at the National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration here Friday.

In welcoming attendees Aaron Boone, president of Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 751, said, “This is one big celebration that we like to do. The thing is that they’re always changing the name.” (Which is true.)

“It started off as Vietnam Memory Day. Then it’s Remembrance Day. And then it’s Vietnam Awareness Day. And then it changed to Vietnam Welcome Home Day. And last year it came to National Vietnam War Veterans Day. That’s a mouthful,” Boone said.

The 50-year observance of the Vietnam War years will continue through Veterans Day 2025, he added. American involvement actually began with the arrival of U.S. Navy advisers in 1950, but the official dates Boone cited start with Nov. 1, 1955, and don’t end until May 15, 1975, even though the last few Americans still in South Vietnam had been airlifted out of the country on April 30, 1975.

“Just remember that we had 9 million Americans serving” during that 20-year period, and 7 million of those are living today, he reminded everybody. “2.7 million U.S. (service members) served in Vietnam. 58,000 did not return, and their names are on the Wall. 304,000 members were wounded. We had 1,263 missing in action and 2,500 prisoners of war.”

State Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, read a proclamation on behalf of Gov. Kevin Stitt declaring Friday to be National Vietnam War Veterans Day in Oklahoma, and Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn read a local version of the same on behalf of Lawton Mayor Stanley Booker.

For the main entrée, Doerfel delivered a retooled edition of her renowned Vietnam War speech, this one containing more personal impressions and reflections than previous versions.