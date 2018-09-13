Veterans Resource Center eyed

The Soldier and Family Council is shifting to a new goal of making veteran homelessness in Southwest Oklahoma a "functional zero," Continuum of Care Director Jervis Jackson told the Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) at a luncheon here Wednesday.

Where the council once talked about establishing a "Safe Haven" for homeless veterans in the former Armed Services YMCA building at Southwest 4th and B Avenue, it now looks to have a "Veterans Resource Center" there that would operate essentially like a year-round Stand Down for homeless veterans.