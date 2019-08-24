Veterans to get BBQ treat today

Area veterans will get a special treat Saturday as part of the sixth annual Raytheon Employee Veterans Network Veterans BBQ at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Since a large number of Raytheon’s employees are veterans, the company and its RAYVETS network seeks to give back, said RAYVETS site lead Curtis Yeager.

“We are investing in our community and we want to give back to our veterans,” said Amanda Cognet, training functional manager and site lead at Raytheon.

Cognet said over the years the BBQ has been at different times during the summer, but always during the summer.

This year’s event, like last year’s, corresponds with the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Elmer Thomas Park. Yeager said last year’s event was the first to correspond with the walk and BBQ organizers discovered that they had one of their largest events with over 80 vets participating.

“Some of the veterans will do the Alzheimer’s walk in the morning and then come and eat lunch,” Yeager said.