Veterans' families plan to rally to protest change in physicians

Earlene Neuschaefer and Madeline Kervin are fighting for the return of staff physicians to Oklahoma's Veteran's Centers, and they want the Oklahoma Department of Veteran's Affairs to know that they won't stop until they have won that fight.

Neuschaefer's husband has been in the Norman Veteran's Center for five years, and until recently, she was happy with the level of care he was receiving. But around two years ago she noticed a steady decline in staff numbers. After the ODVA announced last month that it would be moving from having an on-staff physician to a system of contracted care, Neuschaefer began to organize an effort to petition the ODVA to return to the original system.