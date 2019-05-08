Veteran Resource Center fundraiser set

Tickets are on sale for the first fundraiser for the proposed Veterans Resource Center to be housed in the former Armed Services YMCA at Southwest 4th and B Avenue.

Cost is $10 per person. The tickets are for a sit-down meal at 5 p.m. Saturday September 14 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D.

Jervis Jackson, director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, said a briefing on the Veterans Resource Center and the Southwest Oklahoma Veterans Stand Down will kick off the fund drive. The goal is to raise $1.2 million for building renovations.