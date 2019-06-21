Vet Center walk set Saturday

Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome can affect anyone, whether it be a combat veteran, an abuse survivor or anyone who has survived a traumatic event in their lives.

PTSD will be at the forefront on Saturday as the Vet Center will kick-off their first PTSD Walk beginning at 9 a.m. near the music stage at Medicine Park.

“We hope everyone who can will come out to join us on this walk,” Andrea Farmer, an employee of the Vet Center, said. “This walk is for veterans, active duty service members, their families and the interested public.”

The Vet Center, Southwest 11th Street and C, offers many services. The Center serves approximately 1,000 clients in 26 counties in Oklahoma and North Texas.

“Veterans who are currently students at Altus, Fort Sill, Sheppard, Cameron, MSU, and Western Oklahoma College are all served as well as online students who are veterans,” Farmer said.