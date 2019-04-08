Vaping: a tale of two worlds

With an impending deadline for application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the business model for the vaping industry is consolidating in one area and, forecasting for many of the independent mom and pop shops, going up in a cloud of smoke.

Chad Johnston closed the doors to his Southwest C Avenue shop on Aug. 1. Long a staple among Lawton’s many vaping stores, 580 Vaperz closed as part of a culmination of two things. According to its owner, the overarching costs associated with modified regulations and a changing market that went past his ethical boundaries helped shutter his doors.

Johnston built his reputation through working within the industry and with political representatives to put out as safe a product as possible, primarily to make a living but also to help others stop smoking. He would mix the juices and make custom orders for his customers. With the pending regulations, instead of being a shop owner who provided his product, he would be considered a manufacturer.

The looming deadline of May 1, 2020 to submit paperwork coupled with the prospect of costs for individually testing each product are too great, Johnston said. The deadline had originally been 2022 but was changed in November 2018 to accelerate the pace.