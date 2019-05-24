VA speaker lauds unsung patriot

The gallant sacrifice of 31-year-old Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Michael A. Cathcart in Afghanistan made a lasting impression on soldiers of two nationalities.

Maj. Grady Lowe, executive officer of 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery, unfolded this story Thursday for residents of the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center attending the first of many Memorial Day observances to be held here.

“Good morning, veterans,” Lowe greeted the residents. “Five out of the last 10 years, I was somewhere else in the world. But I’m honored and humbled to be here today …

“So here we are, Memorial Day weekend. The unofficial start of summer. School is out. People are off from work, itching to fire up the grill, host a cookout and head to the lake for the weekend.

“The truth is … Memorial Day isn’t about any of that. It’s intended to remember and honor those who have paid the ultimate price in the service of our nation,” Lowe said.

Although it wasn’t an official holiday until 1971, the origins of Memorial Day began when patriots starting dying for the idea of freedom, he pointed out.