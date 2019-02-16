USO Celebrates Anniversary

When some people think of the letters USO, they think of doughnuts, coffee and entertainment. The modern USO is so much more than those things.

The USO was created by Presidential Proclamation by Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 to keep service members connected to family, home and country.

USO, which recently celebrated its 78th year, has two presences on Fort Sill.

“We opened our 7,000-square-foot facility on Dec. 7, 2016,” said Jennifer Kirby, director of USO Oklahoma. “The USO serves all branches and ranks of the military. This is kind of like a home away from home. This is a place where our guests can come and relax. The atmosphere is morale boosting.”

Everything is free at the USO, including snacks, Wifi, coffee, gaming systems, the pool table, several large screen TVs, a free lunch on Wednesdays and a free brunch every Saturday.