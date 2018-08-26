United Way assists Marie Detty Services
Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:35pm Grace Leonhart
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma helps many agencies in the community and the Marie Detty Youth and Family Services is no exception. The Marie Detty Services was given $170,000 for this year's assistance.
"Marie Detty was a social worker with the Department of Human Services and in 1971, she saw a need for a youth shelter and one was built on Southwest 17 Street," Dianne Owens, executive director of Marie Detty said.