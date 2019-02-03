Two veterans added to Deep Strike Wall of Heroes

Two local veterans were added to the 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery’s Wall of Heroes on Friday with friends, family members and soldiers on hand at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.

Master Sgt. Bill M. Witt of Grandfield and Sgt. Coy D. Overall of Hollis were introduced as the newest members of the 2-20 “Strike Force” Battalion’s Wall of Heroes at Friday morning’s ceremony at the Veterans Center. Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin Bowens and Lt. Col. Andrew Knight recognized Witt and Overall for their military accomplishments and the impact they’ve each had on their communities.

Knight said he was honored to present the men with their certificates and was thrilled to see the men share the moment with their families, as well as the soldiers of the battalion. Knight said one of the things that struck him the most as he listened to the veterans’ biographies being read was the “timelessness of being a soldier or airman.”

“In the end, it’s the soldiers and airmen who win our wars,” Knight said. “Whether it’s fighting man-to-man in the Pacific during World War II ... surviving the humidity of Vietnam or sweating through the dry heat of a 130-degree Iraqi day, it’s ultimately the soldier or airman who carries the heaviest burden. We grow accustomed to being uncomfortable, but that’s what makes it special.”