Two types of Peeping Tom cases investigated in Comanche County

Comanche County is undergoing a rash of Peeping Tom activity after an arrest warrant was issued for one case and Cache police are asking people to stay vigilant in another.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Comanche County District Court for Gary Ernest Brady, 46, of Duncan, for allegations of procuring lewd indecent photos and videos and for Peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Brady is accused of a pair of Feb. 15 incidents involving a mother and her young daughter.

Brady stays at the southwest Lawton home on occasions and on Feb. 15, he was found in the woman’s room by her husband. The husband walked in on Brady who was found kneeling beside the nightstand, the affidavit states. Brady claimed to be picking up a piece of trash and then left the room.

The husband looked down and saw a USB phone plug box attached to an extension cord under the nightstand and the man knew it wasn’t his or his wife’s. He checked the item and found it was a camera within the USB plug and there was a micro SD card, the affidavit states. The man called his wife into the room and she didn’t recognize the device either. That’s when Brady knocked on the door and said he was leaving for Duncan.

The couple looked at the SD card’s contents and discovered there was video of the woman and her daughter in the home bedroom where one would expect privacy, Lawton Police Detective Jeff Pollard stated. The camera and SD card were collected as evidence.

Detectives reviewed video found on the SD card and Brady was seen setting up the camera in the bathroom and in the bedroom, the affidavit states. There was video of the woman in states of undress in both rooms and video of Brady and the little girl after she uses the bathroom and he is cleaning her.