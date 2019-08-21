Two more men charged in torture killing

Two more men have been charged for alleged roles in the torture killing of a 22-year-old man. One of the men is accused of helping tie closed the bag over the man’s head.

Dusty Jessie Abel, a.k.a. “Frosty,” 28, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree murder – deliberate intent, according to court records. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.

Abel has a prior conviction in Tarrant County, Texas, from August 2012 for burglary of habitation, records indicate.

Cory Paul Hood, 36, of Cache, also made his initial appearance in court where he received felony charges for felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body, court records indicate.

The accessory charge is punishable by between 5 to 45 years in prison while the other three counts are punishable by up to 22 years combined.

Lawton Police Detective Robert Meurant met with Abel on Aug. 15 where Abel was in City Jail for previous charges. He was arrested June 29.

According to the affidavit, Meurant was investigating allegations of a juvenile being molested with Byard “Dakota” Moore identified as the suspect. Moore also was identified as a missing person after his family filed a missing person report with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office on June 20. Investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip that Abel may have knowledge or information regarding Moore’s disappearance.