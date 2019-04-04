Two more federal charges filed against Heath

A superseding indictment added two more federal charges against a man accused of hording guns and ammunition and in creating potentially deadly chemical agents in his west Lawton apartment.

The U.S. Western District Court issued the charges Tuesday accusing Phillip James Heath of being a felon in possession of explosives. Heath, 51, is in federal custody at the Grady County jail after the U.S. Western District Court issued its federal criminal complaint in February accusing Heath of being a felon in possession of firearms.

During a search of Heath’s home in a Jan. 30 incident at his apartment, 7002 SW Green Terrace Boulevard, investigators recovered two lengths of detonating cord and it is alleged that they crossed state lines before being found in Lawton.

The firearms charge stems from investigators seeing the butt stock of a rifle sticking out from between a mattress and box spring in his apartment.

Heath also faces Comanche County charges. He was charged in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, possession of explosives by convicted felon, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.