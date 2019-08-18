Two day orientation was held for CU Reserve Officer Training Corps

There’s always room for one more at the Comanche Battalion.

“Absolutely,” Cadet Battalion Commander Kevin Rutherford said. “If anyone is still interested in ROTC they can still sign up. They can go see their counselors and get into the ROTC program.”

The Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program run by Cameron University’s military science department wants to open up more opportunities. Rutherford challenges all college student to try ROTC for at least one or two semesters to see if it’s right for them.

“It is worth college credit. It’ll be probably one of your electives, military science. And you can kind of see what it’s about,” he said.

“If you’d told me 10 years ago that I would still be in the military today, or that I’d be in the military at all, I’d probably have laughed. And this is now my lifelong career,” said Rutherford.

At a two-day orientation for incoming freshmen, sophomores and juniors, cadets new to the Cameron University Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program spent Thursday and Friday learning the drill for the coming school year.

In week zero they got an introduction to what ROTC is and the objectives of the program. Mentors and instructors prepared them for what will be expected of them at each class level.