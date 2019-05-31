Two arrested for connection to Tuesday night shooting

Two people have been arrested relating to a Tuesday night shooting that left a Lawton woman wounded with two gunshots to the stomach.

LPD Officer Kolton Jones reported being among officers called around 11:39 p.m. to 1109 NW Lincoln regarding a shooting.

Several people directed officers and responders to the area between apartments 18 and 19 in the breezeway where the woman was found lying on her left side on the ground, the report states. A woman and a juvenile were trying to give the woman aid.

Jones said the victim had been shot twice in the lower abdomen and he applied pressure to the wounds until paramedics could arrive and taken her to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The woman and juvenile were taken to the police station for an interview. Over the course of the investigation, detectives brought in a woman for questioning and learned that she’d been involved in the shooting and fled the scene after it happened, the report states. She was booked into jail for accessory after the fact.