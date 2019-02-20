Tuesday proved to be the winter weather storm that wasn't

With most of Southwest Oklahoma’s schools closed and businesses bracing for the return of vicious cold, ice and snow, Tuesday turned out to be more of a case of “the winter weather that wasn’t.”

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service over the area Tuesday morning had many preparing for the worst. However, morning temperatures captured under a gray sky were in the upper 30s around 8 a.m. but, a robust wind whipped up mid-morning, dipping temperatures into the freezing range by 10 a.m. Although the light moisture continued throughout the day, temperatures rose above freezing through the afternoon to a high of 36 degrees, causing the mist to become more of a fog in places. Evening cold continued the threat of impending ice accumulation as drizzle continued falling toward nightfall.

However, throughout Southwest Oklahoma, negligible rainfall totals were recorded. It appeared to be a wasted day for many as parks appeared as ghost towns on the damp, cold (but not freezing) day.