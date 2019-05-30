Tuesday night shooting under scrutiny

Lawton police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Officers responded around 11:35 p.m. to the 1100 block Northwest Lincoln Avenue on the report of a shooting. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

“Details of what caused the shooting are unknown at this time,” he said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called out to process the scene.