Trivia challenge begins today

How much do you know about the Wichita Mountains?

Many of us know we are almost home as soon as we spy the outline of the Wichita Mountains through our front windshields. We know that if we can see the Wichitas, we’re only minutes from our driveway.

But, how much do you KNOW about those peaks? The ones we’re proud of. The ones that make a beautiful backdrop for our pictures — especially the ones we shoot of our spectacular sunsets. The ones that help define one of Southwest Oklahoma’s jewels, the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The ones that provide food and shelter to mammals, reptiles, birds and insects. The ones that offer a growing surface for an abundance of wildflowers, shrubs and trees, and provide a delightful contrast for that colorful vegetation in the spring and fall.

The Lawton Constitution is beginning a trivia challenge today, centered on the Wichita Mountains. Over the next two weeks, we will run one daily question about the Wichitas, hidden somewhere in our paper. The answer will be in the next day’s edition, along with a new question. Feel free to give us some feedback on our Facebook page, especially if you want to provide additional information.