Trio accused of roles in May 28 shooting

One suspect is jailed, another is out on bond and a third is wanted for May 28 shooting in Lawton that left one woman shot three times in the stomach.

Markell Albert-Lee Morrison, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, court records indicate.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Michelle Monae Wooten, 24, also of Lawton, for the felony charge of accessory after the fact.

Morrison is accused of shooting the woman three times in the stomach shortly after 11:30 p.m. May 28 and Wooten is alleged to have driven Morrison and another woman to and from the scene of the shooting, according to the charges.