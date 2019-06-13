Trial on hold as State appeals denial of judge’s recusal

The trial of an accused Comanche County child molester slated to begin Monday has been moved to the October jury trial docket following the application to appeal a decision to disqualify the trial judge from hearing the case.

Kevin Crisel, 44, was to begin jury selection Monday for his trial for a Dec. 2018 charge of a felony count of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 12. The crime is punishable by 25 years to life in prison due to the child’s age, according to state statutes.

Crisel is accused of sexually assaulting a girl from 2009 to 2012 when she was between the ages of 5 and 8 years old. District Judge Irma Newburn was slated to preside over the case.

The trial was put on hold to the next jury docket while an appeal filed by the District Attorney’s office is adjudicated. On June 7, First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka, who is prosecuting the case, filed a motion to stay the case pending the decision from the Court of Criminal Appeals regarding the possible vacating of an order of the court. District Judge Scott D. Meaders denied the State’s motion.