Traffic commission tables action on traffic signs

A proposal to remove traffic control signs in a north central Lawton neighborhood was tabled Thursday by the Traffic Commission, until all members can look at what they and city officials describe as a confusing situation.

The proposal, initiated by Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis at the request of some constituents, centers on the intersection of Northwest 40th Street and Meadowbrook. Public Works Director Larry Wolcott describes the intersection as a “cluster of three T intersections.” Now, five stop signs and one yield sign are used to control eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook, as well as traffic that turns off Meadowbrook onto Northwest 40th Street, and from Northwest 40th Street onto either eastbound or westbound Meadowbrook.

The initial proposal was to remove the stop sign on Meadowbrook that controls westbound traffic, a sign located near 511 NW 40th Street.

The city staff proposal, presented by Wolcott to commissioners on Thursday, would remove a stop sign for westbound traffic on Meadowbrook; remove a stop sign northbound traffic heading east on Meadowbrook and, instead, place a “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” warning sign for eastbound traffic at that location; and remove a yield sign near 505 NW 40th Street for northbound traffic on Northwest 40th Street heading toward Meadowbrook.