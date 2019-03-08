Toy drive in August aims to bring smiles come December

Christmas isn’t for another 145 days, but two local organizations — as well as countless people across the state — are already in the holiday spirit.

For years, the veterans organization Forty and Eight and its auxiliary program, La Femmes, have participated in service projects benefiting the community. Over the past two years, they have partnered with the Lawton Firefighters Association on Christmas for Kids, collecting donated toys for local families as Christmas gifts.

“We always try to do something for the community, for the Veterans Association, for the Food Bank or with the toys program,” Barbara Hughes, Locale President for LaFemmes said.

The toys come from all around the state, and are gathered by the Forty and Eight. While some programs focus on getting their donations closer to Christmas, the Forty and Eight takes the donations in the summertime for several reasons.