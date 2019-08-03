Tomlinson Middle School students win academic letters, bars

Tomlinson Middle School students received academic letters and bars Thursday from The Lawton Constitution.

Academic letters are awarded like letters for sports, and subsequent winners earn bars to be placed on their letters.

To receive a letter or bar at the junior high level, a student must have a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 for the first semester of his or her sixth grade year, a 3.7 GPA for three semesters through seventh grade, or a 3.5 GPA for five semesters through eighth grade.

Tomlinson students were:

8th Grade: 2nd academic bar:

JayShaun Abraham, Draven Alvarado, Eliana Alvarado, Chase Armstrong, Bryn Barbier, Jayden Brand, Se Maj Browders, Haylee Clay, Carter Croft, Cierra Gates, Nathan Gibson, Bryan Hargrove, Kourtney Knutson, Ruben Martinez, Kadence McGillicuddy, Christine Mooney, Laneisha Navarro, Samantha Polichetti, Zaria Porter, Aniya Ramey Cruz, Avery Roberson, Azul Rodriguez, Marc Spotts, Gabriel Stone, Reydan Vai, Aliza Vargas, Alayna Vines.

8th Grade: 1st academic bar:

Keagan Booker, Zen Hall, Isis Harrison, Kylie Herren, Kaitlyn Justice, Marissa Lara, James Lopez, Jhylil Reed, Jeffery Reidhead, Aaliyah Scott, Lyric Swatzell, Allyson Taylor, Kareem Zeigler.