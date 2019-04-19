Today marks celebration of life of ‘little warrior’

Today, the “little warrior” Jacob Coin Hancock’s body makes its final journey.

In 23 months of life filled with struggle, he fought for every second of it. Living in an insulated world due to his immune deficiencies, his fragile time on earth has made a lasting impact and grown as his tale has been shared.

Since The Constitution first published the story of Jacob and his family’s story on March 24, his mother, Jennifer has shared the days that followed through communication with the paper and through the Jacob’s Journey Facebook group that has around 2,000 members.

Today, Jacob’s journey to his final resting place begins with a celebration of his life.

Jennifer has asked all who are part of “Team Jacob” to attend the closed casket service at 10:30 a.m. at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 Fort Sill Boulevard. Chad Lassiter will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.