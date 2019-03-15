Today last day to pre-register for walk

Today is the last day to pre-register for The Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember on April 6.

Those who pre-register today may do so for $10. After today, registration will be $15. T-shirts also will be available for purchase.

The walk will begin at the Great Plains Coliseum and end at The Compassionate Friends Children’s Memorial Garden in Elmer Thomas Park. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go for upkeep at the garden and several events that are held during the year.

Registration forms may be picked up at Ken’s Pharmacy, 802 W Gore; KSWO 1401 SE 60th; and Wellfast Urgent Care 1902 E. Gore.

The group holds events throughout the year such as the brick dedication which is held near Christmas along with the worldwide candle-lighting service in remembrance of the children lost.